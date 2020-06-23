All apartments in Washington
3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest

Location

3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the heart of Petworth and just a block from Petworth's metro station and Georgia Avenue, this apartment is in a prime location.

Within minutes, anyone living here can be dining at some of the city's most indelible restaurants, coffee shops and take outs. There's also grocery stores (Yes Market and Safeway), banks, parks, schools and much more!

This lower level unit boasts:
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Vanity lit bathroom with travertine tiled shower and frameless glass door and under sink storage
-Wooden Cabinets
-Washer and Dryer on site
-Walk in closet with wood shelving

*Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Tenant will be responsible for electricity and gas. Water, sewer and trash are included.
$500 OFF 1st Month!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest have any available units?
3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
