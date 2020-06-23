3921 Kansas Avenue Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets coffee bar

Located in the heart of Petworth and just a block from Petworth's metro station and Georgia Avenue, this apartment is in a prime location.



Within minutes, anyone living here can be dining at some of the city's most indelible restaurants, coffee shops and take outs. There's also grocery stores (Yes Market and Safeway), banks, parks, schools and much more!



This lower level unit boasts:

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Vanity lit bathroom with travertine tiled shower and frameless glass door and under sink storage

-Wooden Cabinets

-Washer and Dryer on site

-Walk in closet with wood shelving



*Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Tenant will be responsible for electricity and gas. Water, sewer and trash are included.

$500 OFF 1st Month!

Contact us to schedule a showing.