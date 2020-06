Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Park Place, one of the few true gated communities in DC. Large upper, TH-style unit w/ 2 MBRs (own bathrooms), large closets, lots of light. Galley kitchen with new SS Apls & Granite counter. New Front loading W/D. Enclosed balcony becomes solarium. Half bath on Main Level. Dbl Pane Wndws. Garage Parking. Walkable (1.3 mi) to Brookland metro, Wash Hosp, Cntr, Childrens' Hosp, CUA.