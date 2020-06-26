3720 39th St NW Unit E167

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Loft-style Living in McLean Gardens! - Located in the sought after McLean Gardens Community, this two bed lofted condo is a great place to call home. The main level features an open floor plan and hardwoods throughout. The living space has room for a large sectional and chairs and the dining nook is attached for easy entertaining or cozy meals with the family. Just beyond, the upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a tile counter, and a large window, creating a cozy place to cook for family + friends. The main floor is also home to a large bedroom with ample closet space and one full bath. Upstairs, a huge loft awaits -- a great spot for a second bedroom, lounge, or home-office. The washer/dryer is also located on this floor.



McLean Gardens, located just off Wisconsin Ave, offers urban amenities galore in a residential community and includes: gardens, playgrounds, a pool, tennis courts, and more! Grab dinner at 2 Amys on your way home from work or meet friends for happy hour at Barcelona! There is a Giant within walking distance and Wegman's is coming soon to City Ridge, just a block away!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. There is a $200 non-refundable move-in fee. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



