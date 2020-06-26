All apartments in Washington
3720 39th St NW Unit E167
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

3720 39th St NW Unit E167

3720 39th St NW · No Longer Available
Washington
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3720 39th St NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Loft-style Living in McLean Gardens! - Located in the sought after McLean Gardens Community, this two bed lofted condo is a great place to call home. The main level features an open floor plan and hardwoods throughout. The living space has room for a large sectional and chairs and the dining nook is attached for easy entertaining or cozy meals with the family. Just beyond, the upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a tile counter, and a large window, creating a cozy place to cook for family + friends. The main floor is also home to a large bedroom with ample closet space and one full bath. Upstairs, a huge loft awaits -- a great spot for a second bedroom, lounge, or home-office. The washer/dryer is also located on this floor.

McLean Gardens, located just off Wisconsin Ave, offers urban amenities galore in a residential community and includes: gardens, playgrounds, a pool, tennis courts, and more! Grab dinner at 2 Amys on your way home from work or meet friends for happy hour at Barcelona! There is a Giant within walking distance and Wegman's is coming soon to City Ridge, just a block away!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. There is a $200 non-refundable move-in fee. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 have any available units?
3720 39th St NW Unit E167 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 have?
Some of 3720 39th St NW Unit E167's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 currently offering any rent specials?
3720 39th St NW Unit E167 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 pet-friendly?
No, 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 offer parking?
No, 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 does not offer parking.
Does 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 have a pool?
Yes, 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 has a pool.
Does 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 have accessible units?
No, 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 39th St NW Unit E167 does not have units with dishwashers.
