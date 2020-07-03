All apartments in Washington
3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE

3703 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3703 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Gorgeous Brick Front Townhome, 3 BR, 2 Full Baths 2 half Bath. Large Main Bedroom, Vaulted Ceilings, BONUS LOFT, Walk-in Closet; Hardwood Floors, Dining Area, Breakfast Area, Combination Dining/Kithen, Gourmet Kitchen, Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertop, Recessed Lighting, Large Balcony, Office/Den, French Doors. First level has Study/Library or office, washer and dryer and 2 Car-Garage. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY. May 17 1-2PM. COVID 19 RESTRICTIONS:~ Wear face masks and gloves and social distancing 6 feet apart. Open house to the public. You must make an appointment with listing agent. One person at a time are permitted to enter the house. ~Show up on your appointment time. ~If you are late by 1 minute, your time will be available for the next person. ~Call Listing Agent Catherine Fleishman, 240-542-9863 ~You must have a confirmed appointment.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE have any available units?
3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE have?
Some of 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.

