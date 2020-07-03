3703 COMMODORE JOSHUA BARNEY DRIVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Gorgeous Brick Front Townhome, 3 BR, 2 Full Baths 2 half Bath. Large Main Bedroom, Vaulted Ceilings, BONUS LOFT, Walk-in Closet; Hardwood Floors, Dining Area, Breakfast Area, Combination Dining/Kithen, Gourmet Kitchen, Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertop, Recessed Lighting, Large Balcony, Office/Den, French Doors. First level has Study/Library or office, washer and dryer and 2 Car-Garage. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY. May 17 1-2PM. COVID 19 RESTRICTIONS:~ Wear face masks and gloves and social distancing 6 feet apart. Open house to the public. You must make an appointment with listing agent. One person at a time are permitted to enter the house. ~Show up on your appointment time. ~If you are late by 1 minute, your time will be available for the next person. ~Call Listing Agent Catherine Fleishman, 240-542-9863 ~You must have a confirmed appointment.~