Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully maintained and spacious three bedrooms, one and half bathroom in a highly desirable Columbia Heights. Plenty of storage areas and all Kitchen Appliances are new. Few blocks away from Columbia Height and Pet worth Metro stations.Move in ready Home Available for immediate occupancy. Vouchers are welcomed.