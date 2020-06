Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained corner townhouse with 3 BR/2 Baths. The two upstairs bedrooms share a bathroom, while the basement tenant has their own bathroom and large storage area.



Lots of natural light permeates the home and reflects off the hardwood floors. The result: a warm welcoming atmosphere.



Bountiful common space on the main floor in both the living and dining rooms. The kitchen opens onto a large patio - perfect for reading during those beautiful fall days.



One year leases accepted, no pets please.

