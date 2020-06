Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a truly great home! 4 real BRs on 2nd, lovely LR & DR, beautifully finished LL w/ great above ground light & sep. ent. 3 full baths, nice Kitchen with newer counters & newer fridge. Wonderful yard AND sep. STUDIO w/ Elec and Heat or use it as a garage! Front porch too. Don't miss this one! Really lovely, light-filled and spacious, will be painted as needed and ready to go!