in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

3627 38th St NW Unit 304 Available 05/22/20 Great Location One Bedroom At Vaughn Place, with Parking, Gym, and Swimming Pool! - Located in the center of Vaughn Place in McLean Gardens right off Wisconsin Ave, this is the perfect one bedroom to call home! The open living room has plenty of natural light, a large bay window overlooking the pool, and a decorative fireplace, making this home feel both cozy and spacious. Walk on the rich hardwood floors to the kitchen, where you'll notice updated stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



Upstairs, you'll find a big bedroom with new carpeting and two closets, one of which is an ample-sized walk-in closet. This space is rounded out with an in-unit washer/dryer and parking spot. With the added conveniences of the complex such as a gorgeous outdoor pool and on-site gym, you'll have everything you could need at your convenience!



This property is perfectly situated off of Wisconsin Avenue, near many popular restaurants and shops, like Two Amys, Barcelona, and Raku. There is a Safeway within walking distance and a Whole Foods up Wisconsin Ave. With public transport only steps from your front door, trips to Georgetown are minutes away!



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. One off-street parking spot comes with the unit. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5699878)