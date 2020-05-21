All apartments in Washington
3627 38th St NW Unit 304
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3627 38th St NW Unit 304

3627 38th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3627 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
3627 38th St NW Unit 304 Available 05/22/20 Great Location One Bedroom At Vaughn Place, with Parking, Gym, and Swimming Pool! - Located in the center of Vaughn Place in McLean Gardens right off Wisconsin Ave, this is the perfect one bedroom to call home! The open living room has plenty of natural light, a large bay window overlooking the pool, and a decorative fireplace, making this home feel both cozy and spacious. Walk on the rich hardwood floors to the kitchen, where you'll notice updated stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Upstairs, you'll find a big bedroom with new carpeting and two closets, one of which is an ample-sized walk-in closet. This space is rounded out with an in-unit washer/dryer and parking spot. With the added conveniences of the complex such as a gorgeous outdoor pool and on-site gym, you'll have everything you could need at your convenience!

This property is perfectly situated off of Wisconsin Avenue, near many popular restaurants and shops, like Two Amys, Barcelona, and Raku. There is a Safeway within walking distance and a Whole Foods up Wisconsin Ave. With public transport only steps from your front door, trips to Georgetown are minutes away!

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. One off-street parking spot comes with the unit. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Pets welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5699878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 have any available units?
3627 38th St NW Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 have?
Some of 3627 38th St NW Unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
3627 38th St NW Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 offers parking.
Does 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3627 38th St NW Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.

