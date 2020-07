Amenities

Renovated & in great condition in SUPER LOCATION with 2 parking spaces. 3BR and 1 bath on the upper level and family room, full bath on the lower level. Lovely landscaped gardens. Close to Georgetown University & Hospital; GW, World Bank and easy access to Virginia and Maryland. Walk to Circulator, Metro, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Safeway, Starbucks & Restaurants. Easy commute to Amazon, World Bank and IMF.