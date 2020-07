Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ryan Strauss model built in 2015... All the upgrades!!! Beautiful hardwood through out.... Kitchen Island. granite and stainless, breakfast area, dining and living room -- all with open concept... 3 BIG bedrooms on the upper with a separate Laundry room with front loading, washer and dryer. 2 car rear load garage.. 1st floor bedroom and full bath... walk to shopping...short ride to RI metro