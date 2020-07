Amenities

Charming and very spacious 3 bedrooms 1 bath townhouse located in the popular neighborhood of Petworth, 2 blocks from the metro station, Safeway, stores, and restaurants. High ceilings, hardwood floors, and lots of character.



Property Highlight:



- 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom

- Hardwoods throughout

- Fully fenced in backyard

- Ceiling fans

- W/D in unit

- Pets welcome on case by case basis

- Available now



