All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW

3540 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3540 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
Boutique building with easy access to unit. PARKING AND HUGE STORAGE! The perfect one-bedroom Columbia Heights/Petworth condo - full of light, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan kitchen/living/dining + it has an assigned parking spot, huge extra storage, fitness room and bike storage in building, and low condo fees. This elevated first-floor unit features extra large windows and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It's parking spot is visible from the bedroom! This boutique building is central to all Petworth has to offer, being just a few blocks from the metro, Safeway, CVS and local restaurants such as the Coupe, Thip Khao and Red Derby. No physical open houses. Please adhere to CDC and GCAAR guidelines when visiting the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have any available units?
3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have?
Some of 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park East
1845 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University