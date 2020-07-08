3540 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW

Amenities

Boutique building with easy access to unit. PARKING AND HUGE STORAGE! The perfect one-bedroom Columbia Heights/Petworth condo - full of light, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan kitchen/living/dining + it has an assigned parking spot, huge extra storage, fitness room and bike storage in building, and low condo fees. This elevated first-floor unit features extra large windows and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It's parking spot is visible from the bedroom! This boutique building is central to all Petworth has to offer, being just a few blocks from the metro, Safeway, CVS and local restaurants such as the Coupe, Thip Khao and Red Derby. No physical open houses. Please adhere to CDC and GCAAR guidelines when visiting the property.