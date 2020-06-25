All apartments in Washington
3423 5th St SE

3423 5th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3423 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Two bedroom renovated condo with open floorplan - OPEN HOUSE -
Tuesday June 4, 2019 @ 6:30-8 pm

READY NOW!!. Welcome home to this open floor plan two bedroom two bath. Walk to BRAND NEW SCHOOL AROUND THE CORNER. New granite countertops in the kitchen. New windows throughout the house and sliding glass door overlook $500K new construction homes behind the condo complex. New construction in many sections of this part of town given the new school. Open back yard behind the unit add additional privacy-- quiet back yard. New tile in the bathroom. New recessed lights in the bedrooms and hallway (rare to have overhead lighting in these units). Stainless appliances. New washer/ dryer combo in the unit. Offstreet parking space right in front of the entrance to the building. Second floor unit provides additional security. Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com

(RLNE3795901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 5th St SE have any available units?
3423 5th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 5th St SE have?
Some of 3423 5th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 5th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
3423 5th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 5th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 5th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 3423 5th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 3423 5th St SE offers parking.
Does 3423 5th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3423 5th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 5th St SE have a pool?
No, 3423 5th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 3423 5th St SE have accessible units?
No, 3423 5th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 5th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3423 5th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
