3423 5th St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Two bedroom renovated condo with open floorplan - OPEN HOUSE -

Tuesday June 4, 2019 @ 6:30-8 pm



READY NOW!!. Welcome home to this open floor plan two bedroom two bath. Walk to BRAND NEW SCHOOL AROUND THE CORNER. New granite countertops in the kitchen. New windows throughout the house and sliding glass door overlook $500K new construction homes behind the condo complex. New construction in many sections of this part of town given the new school. Open back yard behind the unit add additional privacy-- quiet back yard. New tile in the bathroom. New recessed lights in the bedrooms and hallway (rare to have overhead lighting in these units). Stainless appliances. New washer/ dryer combo in the unit. Offstreet parking space right in front of the entrance to the building. Second floor unit provides additional security. Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com



(RLNE3795901)