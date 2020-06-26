3408 Sherman Ave NW Unit 202

3408 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010 Columbia Heights
NEW PRICE!!! Great price for neighborhood!!!
Situated In Columbia Heights between Petworth and Parkview is this this awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath ideal for roommates!! Tons of fun bars and restaurants within a few blocks to choose from! Petworth Metro is only half a mile away!
Property Highlights: - 2 BR - 2 bath - Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances - Ample counter space and cabinets in kitchen - Hardwood floors throughout - Master bedroom has large walk in closet - Master bedroom has En Suite Bathroom - Central AC - W/D in unit - Building is controlled access - Intercom in apartment for front door - Off street parking $75 - No pets allowed - Water included in rent
AVAILABLE NOW! RENTED UNFURNISHED
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
