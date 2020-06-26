3408 Sherman Ave NW Unit 202

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

NEW PRICE!!!

Great price for neighborhood!!!



Situated In Columbia Heights between Petworth and Parkview is this this awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath ideal for roommates!!

Tons of fun bars and restaurants within a few blocks to choose from!

Petworth Metro is only half a mile away!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2 bath

- Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Ample counter space and cabinets in kitchen

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Master bedroom has large walk in closet

- Master bedroom has En Suite Bathroom

- Central AC

- W/D in unit

- Building is controlled access

- Intercom in apartment for front door

- Off street parking $75

- No pets allowed

- Water included in rent



AVAILABLE NOW!

RENTED UNFURNISHED



