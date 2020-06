Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Sutton Place, a gated community in the heart of Wesley Heights. This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom upper unit boasts beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, hardwood floors on main level, perfect wood burning fireplace for cold night in the winter. 2 large bedroom, each with ensuite renovated bathroom, gorgeous spa like Master Bathroom with shower stall and marble walls and floors. 2 parking spaces, unassigned, per unit. Tennis club is with membership.