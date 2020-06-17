All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3249-B Sutton Pl. NW

3249 B Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3249 B Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Level Sutton Place TH w/ Hardwood Floors in Gated Community (Cathedral - Wesley Heights) - Beautiful Wesley Heights 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in gated Sutton Place!

Spacious 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in a beautifully landscaped and tranquil gated community in prime Upper Northwest neighborhood. Walk to shops, restaurants, buses and Metro. Sunny eat-in kitchen w/ table space. Living room features wood-burning glass-enclosed fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and near floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking parkland. Formal dining area adjacent. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms, both with full bathrooms ensuite. Hardwood floors throughout. Generous closets and storage, plus W/D. Swimming pool, tennis courts, parking for 2 cars, and 24-hour on-site security. Cable TV is included. Convenient to DCs best public and private schools.

Walk to Restaurants, shopping, near Wagshal's Market, AU, Georgetown, and public transportation.

Ample Parking * 24 Hour Security Gate * Swimming Pool * Professionally managed

Rent: $3700
Deposit: $3700
Pets: Not allowed
Lease Term: 12/24 month lease
Date Available: 12/01/2018

To qualify: Two lowest household incomes must meet or exceed: $148,000

Zoned for: Mann Elementary, Hardy Middle, and Wilson High School

No pets. No smoking.

To view this home, please call (703)525-7010 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are available 7 days a week 10 am - 4 pm.

Listed by:
Property Specialists, Inc.
4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207
703-525-7010

Listing Company represents the landlord.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4492981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW have any available units?
3249-B Sutton Pl. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW have?
Some of 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW currently offering any rent specials?
3249-B Sutton Pl. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW is pet friendly.
Does 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW offer parking?
Yes, 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW offers parking.
Does 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW have a pool?
Yes, 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW has a pool.
Does 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW have accessible units?
No, 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3249-B Sutton Pl. NW has units with dishwashers.
