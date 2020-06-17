3249-B Sutton Pl. NW

Amenities

2 Level Sutton Place TH w/ Hardwood Floors in Gated Community (Cathedral - Wesley Heights) - Beautiful Wesley Heights 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in gated Sutton Place!



Spacious 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in a beautifully landscaped and tranquil gated community in prime Upper Northwest neighborhood. Walk to shops, restaurants, buses and Metro. Sunny eat-in kitchen w/ table space. Living room features wood-burning glass-enclosed fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and near floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking parkland. Formal dining area adjacent. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms, both with full bathrooms ensuite. Hardwood floors throughout. Generous closets and storage, plus W/D. Swimming pool, tennis courts, parking for 2 cars, and 24-hour on-site security. Cable TV is included. Convenient to DCs best public and private schools.



Walk to Restaurants, shopping, near Wagshal's Market, AU, Georgetown, and public transportation.



Ample Parking * 24 Hour Security Gate * Swimming Pool * Professionally managed



Rent: $3700

Deposit: $3700

Pets: Not allowed

Lease Term: 12/24 month lease

Date Available: 12/01/2018



To qualify: Two lowest household incomes must meet or exceed: $148,000



Zoned for: Mann Elementary, Hardy Middle, and Wilson High School



No pets. No smoking.



To view this home, please call (703)525-7010 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are available 7 days a week 10 am - 4 pm.



Listed by:

Property Specialists, Inc.

4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207

703-525-7010



Listing Company represents the landlord.



(RLNE4492981)