3247 38th St NW

Beautiful Spanish-style Home in Cleveland Park - Schedule a visit today to see the stunning details of this spacious home in the heart of Cleveland Park!



Features

- Two parking spots included in the rent

- Refinished Hardwood Floors

- Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets Wine Captain and open dining area

- Granite Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Breakfast Bar

- Marbled Gas Fireplace

- Sunroom/sitting room with treed patio view.

- Gorgeous garden and patio with ample room for a grill patio seating and entertaining.

- Custom made cover for additional side patio.

- Master bedroom features high ceilings with plenty of natural light.

- Luxury master bath has marble floors shower/tub combo and tower warmers.

- Second bedroom has en-suite bath with custom frame-less shower.

- Spacious basement level can be used as au-Pair suite has a full bathroom storage room separate utility area laundry area and entrance/exit.



Nearby

- Steps from Cathedral Commons featuring Barcelona Wine Bar, CVS, Giant and More!

- Glover Archbold Park

- Walking distance to Cleveland Park Metro and Bus Routes



*This is an Atlas Lane managed property*



