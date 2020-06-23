All apartments in Washington
3247 38th St NW
3247 38th St NW

3247 38th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3247 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Spanish-style Home in Cleveland Park - Schedule a visit today to see the stunning details of this spacious home in the heart of Cleveland Park!

Features
- Two parking spots included in the rent
- Refinished Hardwood Floors
- Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets Wine Captain and open dining area
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Breakfast Bar
- Marbled Gas Fireplace
- Sunroom/sitting room with treed patio view.
- Gorgeous garden and patio with ample room for a grill patio seating and entertaining.
- Custom made cover for additional side patio.
- Master bedroom features high ceilings with plenty of natural light.
- Luxury master bath has marble floors shower/tub combo and tower warmers.
- Second bedroom has en-suite bath with custom frame-less shower.
- Spacious basement level can be used as au-Pair suite has a full bathroom storage room separate utility area laundry area and entrance/exit.

Nearby
- Steps from Cathedral Commons featuring Barcelona Wine Bar, CVS, Giant and More!
- Glover Archbold Park
- Walking distance to Cleveland Park Metro and Bus Routes

*This is an Atlas Lane managed property*

We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE3886139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3247 38th St NW have any available units?
3247 38th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3247 38th St NW have?
Some of 3247 38th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3247 38th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3247 38th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3247 38th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3247 38th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3247 38th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3247 38th St NW offers parking.
Does 3247 38th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3247 38th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3247 38th St NW have a pool?
No, 3247 38th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3247 38th St NW have accessible units?
No, 3247 38th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3247 38th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3247 38th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
