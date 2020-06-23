3247 38th St NW

Amenities
Beautiful Spanish-style Home in Cleveland Park - Schedule a visit today to see the stunning details of this spacious home in the heart of Cleveland Park!
Features
- Two parking spots included in the rent
- Refinished Hardwood Floors
- Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets Wine Captain and open dining area
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Breakfast Bar
- Marbled Gas Fireplace
- Sunroom/sitting room with treed patio view.
- Gorgeous garden and patio with ample room for a grill patio seating and entertaining.
- Custom made cover for additional side patio.
- Master bedroom features high ceilings with plenty of natural light.
- Luxury master bath has marble floors shower/tub combo and tower warmers.
- Second bedroom has en-suite bath with custom frame-less shower.
- Spacious basement level can be used as au-Pair suite has a full bathroom storage room separate utility area laundry area and entrance/exit.
Nearby
- Steps from Cathedral Commons featuring Barcelona Wine Bar, CVS, Giant and More!
- Glover Archbold Park
- Walking distance to Cleveland Park Metro and Bus Routes
(RLNE3886139)