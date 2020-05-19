3237 N St NW, Unit 17

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Gem in Georgetown w/ Parking included! - This two-bedroom top floor unit is in the perfect Georgetown location! Boasting an abundance of natural light, brand new carpeting, and including one parking space, this unit is a gem! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and the updated bathroom has great tiling. Both bedrooms have large south-facing windows. The dedicated off-street parking space is large, with plenty of space to fit a larger vehicle.



Located in Georgetown, this unit is a hop, skip, and jump to all of the shops on M Street, but is on a quiet side street located just a block away. This is a rare opportunity to have a quiet sanctuary, while also being right in the heart of DC. You're just a few blocks to a countless number of restaurants, bars, and shops including Pinstripes, Chaia, and Dog Tag Bakery!



One month security deposit due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric and $250 move-in fee payable to the building. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5331084)