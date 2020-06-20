All apartments in Washington
3227 D Street SE, Unit 2

3227 D Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3227 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautifully and brand new renovation of a 1 Bed, 1 Bath in the quiet residential neighborhood of the Fort Dupont Park.

Central Heat/AC with wall-to-wall vinyl wood flooring. Oversized kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, side-by-side fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Large windows and ceiling fans throughout entire unit. Full sized
mirror closet doors in bedroom. Private Entrance.

Unit features
- Cable ready
- Microwave
- High speed internet
- Air conditioning
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Oven / range
- Heat - gas
- HUGE KITCHEN!

***Showings by appointment only via the below URL!
To schedule a showing, go to the following url:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/capitalrealestatedevelopers
or call our automated scheduling service at 207-426-4334 . If the contact number does not load on this website, this is the contact number written out: two zero seven - four two six - four three three four..

You may submit an application AFTER the showing at:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/capitalrealestatedevelopers
Only COMPLETED applications with ALL required documentation uploaded will be accepted, NO EXCEPTIONS!
Conveniently located right off of 295, in between East Capital Street and Branch Ave. Walking distance to bus stop (U7, V1, V2, and V4), Minnesota ave metro, shopping, schools, and churches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 have any available units?
3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 have?
Some of 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3227 D Street SE, Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

