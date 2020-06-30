3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 level Town Home in Dakota Crossing! This expansive sun filled abode offers a living room with gas fireplace, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, private rear deck, and bonus a 2 car garage. Kitchen comes complete with Cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, grainte countertops, and ceramic tile. The top floor provides 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry room. Master Suite boasts tray ceilings, walk-in closet, soaking tub and shower. The neighborhood has the most amazing views of the Washington monument and is ideal for those who love the fireworks on the 4th of July! Convenient to shopping, restaurant row and Interstate 295. Please check out the second walking tour.