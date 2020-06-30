All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE

3205 Theodore R Hagans Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Theodore R Hagans Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 level Town Home in Dakota Crossing! This expansive sun filled abode offers a living room with gas fireplace, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, private rear deck, and bonus a 2 car garage. Kitchen comes complete with Cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, grainte countertops, and ceramic tile. The top floor provides 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry room. Master Suite boasts tray ceilings, walk-in closet, soaking tub and shower. The neighborhood has the most amazing views of the Washington monument and is ideal for those who love the fireworks on the 4th of July! Convenient to shopping, restaurant row and Interstate 295. Please check out the second walking tour.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have any available units?
3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have?
Some of 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

