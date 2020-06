Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal some paid utils internet access range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Secured, Quite and clean neighborwood (OLD CIT I) - Property Id: 203583



We have one two bedroom, another one one bedroom unites; both have one bath each.

Laundry machine is provided in units.

Fenced backyard.

Exterior Surveillance Cameras,

Cable and WiFi Ready.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203583

Property Id 203583



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5462596)