Don't miss out on this lovely 2BR 1BA corner unit nestled near the Suitland Parkway and just about a mile to the Naylor Road metro. This unit features brand new cabinets in the kitchen and new hardwood floors throughout. It has been completely re-painted and maintained for the next prospective tenant. Also includes an A/C unit in every room and a small walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Basement unit which also has access to the back parking lot. Within 10 miles to DCA and footsteps to your bus stop.