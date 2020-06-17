All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3102 Banneker Dr NE

3102 Banneker Drive Northeast · (202) 319-7703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3102 Banneker Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3102 Banneker Dr NE · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Classy Condo in NE - Classy, light filled space with loft, skylight, gorgeous renovated kitchen and great vibe! Truly a cook's dream kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, oven, stove, and tons of counter space!. Washer/dryer on second floor with 2 bedrooms and 2 full spa like baths. Beautiful built ins in bedrooms provide lots of storage space. There is also a half bath on the first floor. Parking included. Come check out this unique condo! Email for a showing. Available 5/20/20

(RLNE5726054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Banneker Dr NE have any available units?
3102 Banneker Dr NE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Banneker Dr NE have?
Some of 3102 Banneker Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Banneker Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Banneker Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Banneker Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Banneker Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Banneker Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Banneker Dr NE does offer parking.
Does 3102 Banneker Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 Banneker Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Banneker Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3102 Banneker Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Banneker Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3102 Banneker Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Banneker Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Banneker Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
