3102 Banneker Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Classy Condo in NE - Classy, light filled space with loft, skylight, gorgeous renovated kitchen and great vibe! Truly a cook's dream kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, oven, stove, and tons of counter space!. Washer/dryer on second floor with 2 bedrooms and 2 full spa like baths. Beautiful built ins in bedrooms provide lots of storage space. There is also a half bath on the first floor. Parking included. Come check out this unique condo! Email for a showing. Available 5/20/20



(RLNE5726054)