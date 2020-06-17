3102 Banneker Dr NE

Amenities
Classy Condo in NE - Classy, light filled space with loft, skylight, gorgeous renovated kitchen and great vibe! Truly a cook's dream kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, oven, stove, and tons of counter space!. Washer/dryer on second floor with 2 bedrooms and 2 full spa like baths. Beautiful built ins in bedrooms provide lots of storage space. There is also a half bath on the first floor. Parking included. Come check out this unique condo! Email for a showing. Available 5/20/20
(RLNE5726054)