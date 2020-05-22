All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

3040 1/2 R STREET NW

3040 1/2 R St NW · No Longer Available
Location

3040 1/2 R St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Stunning first floor apartment located in the heart of vibrant and elegant Georgetown in Washington, D.C. Newly renovated in 2015 with an open living plan, hardwood floors, exposed brick, and modern appliances and fixtures throughout. The living room features a classic gas fireplace. Two bedrooms and two full baths with bathtub and rain shower. French doors lead from the master bedroom onto outdoor porch and garden. Partially furnished, but can be let unfurnished. Free, on-street parking.The address for this property is 3040 1/2 R ST NW. Located directly across from the beautiful Montrose park and Dumbarton Oaks, this is an idyllic area with running and hiking trails that connect to Rock Creek Park, picnic areas, a playground, outdoor tennis courts, and two local swimming pools. Only a ten minute walk to the bustling shops of M street, 5 minutes to local cafes, and 15 minutes to Georgetown University. This is a hidden gem and a rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

