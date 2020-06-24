All apartments in Washington
301 G St NE Unit 15
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

301 G St NE Unit 15

301 G Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

301 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
bike storage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bike storage
301 G St NE Unit 15 Available 03/13/20 One-Bedroom + Lofted Den in Ideal Location! - Converted to condos from Logan Schoolhouse in 1984, this lovely loft is located conveniently off of H-Street and two blocks from Whole Foods. With 650+ square feet and soaring ceilings, this is the perfect place to call your next Nest. Incredible oversized windows in the living area allow for a great deal of natural light to pour in. The bedroom features tons of closet space and enough room for a queen bed. Additionally, there is an added bonus of a lofted den above the living space - perfect for a home office or guest area. An in-unit washer/dryer and bike storage round out this charming unit.

Whether its for your daily commute or trip out of town, the highly convenient location just two blocks from Union Station makes getting anywhere a breeze. Walking score is off the charts - stroll just a few blocks south and youre up on the Hill; a few blocks to the west to enjoy all that NOMA has to offer; and a few blocks east for all the excitement of the H-Street Corridor. Great restaurants like DC Harvest and Rice Bar kitchens can be your favorite new local spots.

Tenant responsible for electric and a $250 move-in fee. Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Sorry, pets not preferred.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4125109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 G St NE Unit 15 have any available units?
301 G St NE Unit 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 301 G St NE Unit 15 currently offering any rent specials?
301 G St NE Unit 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 G St NE Unit 15 pet-friendly?
No, 301 G St NE Unit 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 301 G St NE Unit 15 offer parking?
No, 301 G St NE Unit 15 does not offer parking.
Does 301 G St NE Unit 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 G St NE Unit 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 G St NE Unit 15 have a pool?
No, 301 G St NE Unit 15 does not have a pool.
Does 301 G St NE Unit 15 have accessible units?
No, 301 G St NE Unit 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 G St NE Unit 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 G St NE Unit 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 G St NE Unit 15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 G St NE Unit 15 does not have units with air conditioning.
