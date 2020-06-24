Amenities

in unit laundry bike storage

301 G St NE Unit 15 Available 03/13/20 One-Bedroom + Lofted Den in Ideal Location! - Converted to condos from Logan Schoolhouse in 1984, this lovely loft is located conveniently off of H-Street and two blocks from Whole Foods. With 650+ square feet and soaring ceilings, this is the perfect place to call your next Nest. Incredible oversized windows in the living area allow for a great deal of natural light to pour in. The bedroom features tons of closet space and enough room for a queen bed. Additionally, there is an added bonus of a lofted den above the living space - perfect for a home office or guest area. An in-unit washer/dryer and bike storage round out this charming unit.



Whether its for your daily commute or trip out of town, the highly convenient location just two blocks from Union Station makes getting anywhere a breeze. Walking score is off the charts - stroll just a few blocks south and youre up on the Hill; a few blocks to the west to enjoy all that NOMA has to offer; and a few blocks east for all the excitement of the H-Street Corridor. Great restaurants like DC Harvest and Rice Bar kitchens can be your favorite new local spots.



Tenant responsible for electric and a $250 move-in fee. Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Sorry, pets not preferred.



No Pets Allowed



