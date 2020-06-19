3006 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20019 Fort Dupont
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This is a Beautiful renovated detached home with off street parking. Gleaming hardwood floors with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. The property has a fully fenced huge yard with a carport. Minimum income and credit score requirements.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3006 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have any available units?
3006 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have?
Some of 3006 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3006 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.