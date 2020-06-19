3006 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

This is a Beautiful renovated detached home with off street parking. Gleaming hardwood floors with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. The property has a fully fenced huge yard with a carport. Minimum income and credit score requirements.