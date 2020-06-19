2939 VAN NESS STREET NW

Amenities

Welcome home to your new fully furnished (or unfurnished) one bedroom apartment in Van Ness East! This apartment boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, including dishwasher, brand new gas stove/oven unit, black granite countertops & garbage disposal, a full bathroom with a shower/tub and dual entrances. Wake up each morning with tons of light from two oversized windows with brand new window treatments! You can also enjoy the on-site pool, gym, library and 1 ASSIGNED parking spot! The building is less than a block from the Van Ness Metro (red line) and the Giant grocery store, which is accessible underground. Also walking distance to Starbucks, Potbelly's, CVS, liquor store, dry cleaners, banks.