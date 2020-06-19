All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
2939 VAN NESS STREET NW
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:50 PM

2939 VAN NESS STREET NW

2939 Van Ness Street Northwest · (202) 470-0737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Washington
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2939 Van Ness Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Welcome home to your new fully furnished (or unfurnished) one bedroom apartment in Van Ness East! This apartment boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, including dishwasher, brand new gas stove/oven unit, black granite countertops & garbage disposal, a full bathroom with a shower/tub and dual entrances. Wake up each morning with tons of light from two oversized windows with brand new window treatments! You can also enjoy the on-site pool, gym, library and 1 ASSIGNED parking spot! The building is less than a block from the Van Ness Metro (red line) and the Giant grocery store, which is accessible underground. Also walking distance to Starbucks, Potbelly's, CVS, liquor store, dry cleaners, banks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW have any available units?
2939 VAN NESS STREET NW has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW have?
Some of 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2939 VAN NESS STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW has a pool.
Does 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2939 VAN NESS STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
