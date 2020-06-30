2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

Amenities
Attractive all brick Wardman row house within walking distance of Woodley Park Metro and Connecticut Avenue. The main level of the house provides a foyer/entrance hall, living room with fireplace, dining room with built-in bookcases, an updated kitchen, and access to a small rear garden/parking pad and garage. Walk to METRO. Landlord's financial requirements are as follows: Minimum annual income using no more than two incomes to qualify of $184,000 along with middle credit scores above 680.