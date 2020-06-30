All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

2915 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attractive all brick Wardman row house within walking distance of Woodley Park Metro and Connecticut Avenue. The main level of the house provides a foyer/entrance hall, living room with fireplace, dining room with built-in bookcases, an updated kitchen, and access to a small rear garden/parking pad and garage. Walk to METRO. Landlord's financial requirements are as follows: Minimum annual income using no more than two incomes to qualify of $184,000 along with middle credit scores above 680.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have any available units?
2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2915 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.

