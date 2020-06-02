All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2907 13TH STREET NW

2907 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2907 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Wonderful basement apartment available now in Columbia Heights! Gorgeous floors, recently updated, SPACIOUS,with access to yard. Clean and ready for immediate move in. Water & sewage included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have any available units?
2907 13TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 13TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2907 13TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 13TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2907 13TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 13TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2907 13TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2907 13TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 13TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2907 13TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2907 13TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 13TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
