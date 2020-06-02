Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2907 13TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2907 13TH STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2907 13TH STREET NW
2907 13th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2907 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful basement apartment available now in Columbia Heights! Gorgeous floors, recently updated, SPACIOUS,with access to yard. Clean and ready for immediate move in. Water & sewage included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have any available units?
2907 13TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2907 13TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2907 13TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2907 13TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2907 13TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 13TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2907 13TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2907 13TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 13TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2907 13TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2907 13TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 13TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 13TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University