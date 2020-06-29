All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2901 King Place Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2901 King Place Northeast
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:07 AM

2901 King Place Northeast

2901 King Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brentwood - Langdon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2901 King Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One spacious room available immediately in a shared house. Price includes utilities and off-street parking (two drive ways). The bedroom also has a long beautiful balcony overlooking the properties garden and a park. The house is spacious and includes a large porch with ample seating, classic hardwood floors, updated kitchen and appliances, and in-unit laundry. The home is 10 minutes from the metro, shopping, and dining. DISCOUNT for federal workers. Please inquire via e-mail (2901kingplacene@gmail.com) or phone (202.569.8104).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 King Place Northeast have any available units?
2901 King Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 King Place Northeast have?
Some of 2901 King Place Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 King Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2901 King Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 King Place Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 King Place Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2901 King Place Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2901 King Place Northeast offers parking.
Does 2901 King Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 King Place Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 King Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 2901 King Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2901 King Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2901 King Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 King Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 King Place Northeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University