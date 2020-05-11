Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool internet access

2829 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 805 Available 02/08/20 Airy Studio in Great Woodley Park Building w/ Utilities Included! - This gorgeous studio in Woodley Park is airy and bright and has some of the best views in DC from this top floor unit! Enter into the open and light- filled living area with large windows and attractive recessed lighting. Highlights include beautiful built-in closet shelving and a private balcony with a 180-degree view! The building has a gym and an amazing rooftop pool.



If you like easy access to the Metro combined with living near plenty of green spaces, great local cafes, bars, and restaurants, then this condo is the place for you! Just steps away, some local spots include Duke's Counter, District Kitchen, Open City, and many more. Take advantage of nearby scenery and explore the wonders of Rock Creek Park and the National Zoo, as well as all the excitement nearby Adams Morgan has to offer.



All utilities (including internet!) are included. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



