2827 15th St NW 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Extra large 2BR with big outdoor balcony - Property Id: 112124



Loving life start with loving where you live!! This apartment is a wonderful place to call home.



Two bedrooms, two full baths, living room, separate "sun room", enormous open kitchen-dining, and lovely outdoor balcony that is big enough for a hammock and potted garden! Plenty of space for comfortable living for one, two, or a small family.



10ft ceilings

Hardwood throughout

In-unit W/D

Easy street parking or rent parking nearby.



Central location in DC with easy access to transportation, restaurants, green space, all amenities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112124

Property Id 112124



(RLNE4818047)