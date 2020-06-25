All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2827 15th St NW 101
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

2827 15th St NW 101

2827 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2827 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extra large 2BR with big outdoor balcony - Property Id: 112124

Loving life start with loving where you live!! This apartment is a wonderful place to call home.

Two bedrooms, two full baths, living room, separate "sun room", enormous open kitchen-dining, and lovely outdoor balcony that is big enough for a hammock and potted garden! Plenty of space for comfortable living for one, two, or a small family.

10ft ceilings
Hardwood throughout
In-unit W/D
Easy street parking or rent parking nearby.

Central location in DC with easy access to transportation, restaurants, green space, all amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112124
Property Id 112124

(RLNE4818047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 15th St NW 101 have any available units?
2827 15th St NW 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 15th St NW 101 have?
Some of 2827 15th St NW 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 15th St NW 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2827 15th St NW 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 15th St NW 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 15th St NW 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2827 15th St NW 101 offer parking?
Yes, 2827 15th St NW 101 offers parking.
Does 2827 15th St NW 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2827 15th St NW 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 15th St NW 101 have a pool?
No, 2827 15th St NW 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2827 15th St NW 101 have accessible units?
No, 2827 15th St NW 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 15th St NW 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 15th St NW 101 has units with dishwashers.
