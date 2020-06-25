2827 15th St NW 101

Amenities
Extra large 2BR with big outdoor balcony - Property Id: 112124
Loving life start with loving where you live!! This apartment is a wonderful place to call home.
Two bedrooms, two full baths, living room, separate "sun room", enormous open kitchen-dining, and lovely outdoor balcony that is big enough for a hammock and potted garden! Plenty of space for comfortable living for one, two, or a small family.
10ft ceilings
Hardwood throughout
In-unit W/D
Easy street parking or rent parking nearby.
Central location in DC with easy access to transportation, restaurants, green space, all amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112124
