28 BRYANT STREET NW

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Available Immediately! Modern open 2 Bed/2 Bath row house english basement apartment in LeDroit Park/Bloomingdale. Updated with exposed brick walls, granite counters w/ a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, central A/C, washer/dryer & more! The large open kitchen/ dining/ living room is perfect for entertaining. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Full windows provide a lot of natural light. A covered patio and rear courtyard are in the backyard along with one off-street parking space included. 1 mile to the metro.