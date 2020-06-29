All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 28 BRYANT STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
28 BRYANT STREET NW
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

28 BRYANT STREET NW

28 Bryant Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28 Bryant Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Available Immediately! Modern open 2 Bed/2 Bath row house english basement apartment in LeDroit Park/Bloomingdale. Updated with exposed brick walls, granite counters w/ a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, central A/C, washer/dryer & more! The large open kitchen/ dining/ living room is perfect for entertaining. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Full windows provide a lot of natural light. A covered patio and rear courtyard are in the backyard along with one off-street parking space included. 1 mile to the metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 BRYANT STREET NW have any available units?
28 BRYANT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 BRYANT STREET NW have?
Some of 28 BRYANT STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 BRYANT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
28 BRYANT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 BRYANT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 28 BRYANT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 28 BRYANT STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 28 BRYANT STREET NW offers parking.
Does 28 BRYANT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 BRYANT STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 BRYANT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 28 BRYANT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 28 BRYANT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 28 BRYANT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 28 BRYANT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 BRYANT STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University