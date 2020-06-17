All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2727 Ordway St., NW #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2727 Ordway St., NW #3
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

2727 Ordway St., NW #3

2727 Ordway Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cleveland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2727 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large, Renovated Apartment Less Than 5 Minute Walk to Cleveland Park Metro! - Absolutely fantastic apartment with brand new kitchen, rejuvenated bathroom, fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors and bathed in sunlight with windows on 3 sides! Oh, and you have a washer and dryer in your home.

All this within a 5 minute walk of the Cleveland Park Metro and the delicious restaurants, bars and more that your neighborhood has to offer!

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great place!

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Sorry, no pets
Water & Gas included in rent
Resident responsible for electric

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Apply Now' button at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE2256674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 have any available units?
2727 Ordway St., NW #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 have?
Some of 2727 Ordway St., NW #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Ordway St., NW #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 offer parking?
No, 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 does not offer parking.
Does 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 have a pool?
No, 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 have accessible units?
No, 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Ordway St., NW #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University