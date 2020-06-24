2725 Connecticut Avenue North West

Amenities

Renters Warehouse DC and Eddie Kim presents this BEAUTIFUL 1BR/1BA condo in the heart of Woodley Park! Prized location - Steps to Woodley Park/Red Line Metro, excellent Dining, Shops, Zoo, Rock Creek Park and Downtown! No Need for a car! But if you do have one - garage parking for 1 included! Sunny spacious home with shiny hardwood floors! Large Kitchen with separate dining area. HUGE bedroom w/ ample closets! Spacious bathroom w/ TONS of vanity space. Wood Burning fireplace! Private Balcony to overlook the vibrant neighborhood. IN-UNIT washer/dryer! Beautiful building with secured entry. Robust Storage unit included. Central a/c. Basic cable/internet included! Tenant pay Electricity only. Reduced rate gym membership at ProFit gym, located at Wardman Marriott! Available to move-in June 1st! $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, Building move-in fee $200 (mon-fri)/$300-weekend, $99 admin/processing fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie @ 703-955-9856