All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2725 Connecticut Avenue North West
Last updated June 13 2019 at 5:53 PM

2725 Connecticut Avenue North West

2725 Connecticut Ave NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodley Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2725 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Renters Warehouse DC and Eddie Kim presents this BEAUTIFUL 1BR/1BA condo in the heart of Woodley Park! Prized location - Steps to Woodley Park/Red Line Metro, excellent Dining, Shops, Zoo, Rock Creek Park and Downtown! No Need for a car! But if you do have one - garage parking for 1 included! Sunny spacious home with shiny hardwood floors! Large Kitchen with separate dining area. HUGE bedroom w/ ample closets! Spacious bathroom w/ TONS of vanity space. Wood Burning fireplace! Private Balcony to overlook the vibrant neighborhood. IN-UNIT washer/dryer! Beautiful building with secured entry. Robust Storage unit included. Central a/c. Basic cable/internet included! Tenant pay Electricity only. Reduced rate gym membership at ProFit gym, located at Wardman Marriott! Available to move-in June 1st! $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, Building move-in fee $200 (mon-fri)/$300-weekend, $99 admin/processing fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie @ 703-955-9856

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West have any available units?
2725 Connecticut Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West have?
Some of 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Connecticut Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West offers parking.
Does 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West have a pool?
No, 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Connecticut Avenue North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University