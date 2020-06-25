2722 26th Street, NE

Amenities
Charming Rambler with Lots of Character - Property Id: 114450
Platinum Dwellings presents this charming detached rambler with amenities galore! Sun-filled living and separate dining room combo. Den/w classic French doors. This property has three bedrooms, 2 full baths and a finished basement. The entire home has new paint, new carpet, new counter tops and offers a washer/dryer, ceramic tiled flooring & recessed light; fully fenced with a newly landscaped yard and a huge plus...off-street parking. (Interior photos coming soon)
Tenant pays rent, electricity and water. Call 202-655-4050 today to schedule your private tour.
Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/114450p
Property Id 114450
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5043159)