Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

2722 26th Street, NE

2722 26th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2722 26th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

Charming Rambler with Lots of Character - Property Id: 114450

Platinum Dwellings presents this charming detached rambler with amenities galore! Sun-filled living and separate dining room combo. Den/w classic French doors. This property has three bedrooms, 2 full baths and a finished basement. The entire home has new paint, new carpet, new counter tops and offers a washer/dryer, ceramic tiled flooring & recessed light; fully fenced with a newly landscaped yard and a huge plus...off-street parking. (Interior photos coming soon)

Tenant pays rent, electricity and water. Call 202-655-4050 today to schedule your private tour.

Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/114450p
Property Id 114450

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 26th Street, NE have any available units?
2722 26th Street, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 26th Street, NE have?
Some of 2722 26th Street, NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 26th Street, NE currently offering any rent specials?
2722 26th Street, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 26th Street, NE pet-friendly?
No, 2722 26th Street, NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2722 26th Street, NE offer parking?
Yes, 2722 26th Street, NE offers parking.
Does 2722 26th Street, NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 26th Street, NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 26th Street, NE have a pool?
No, 2722 26th Street, NE does not have a pool.
Does 2722 26th Street, NE have accessible units?
No, 2722 26th Street, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 26th Street, NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 26th Street, NE has units with dishwashers.
