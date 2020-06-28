All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

2720 Ordway St NW

2720 Ordway Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/29/19 Sunny 2b 1bath in heart of Cleveland Park - Property Id: 149911

2bed Gem in the heart of Cleveland Park!! Spacious 1000sq ft 2 bed 1 bath, with ample closet space, open kitchen and extra storage downstairs. 1/2block from metro but within the green oasis of Ordway Gardens! Washer dryer in apartment. Small building of only 6 apartments within larger complex. Parking spot right across street in gated lot available for $150.
Pets ok w additional pet fee.
2720 Ordway St NW
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149911p
Property Id 149911

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5110461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Ordway St NW have any available units?
2720 Ordway St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Ordway St NW have?
Some of 2720 Ordway St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Ordway St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Ordway St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Ordway St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Ordway St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Ordway St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Ordway St NW offers parking.
Does 2720 Ordway St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 Ordway St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Ordway St NW have a pool?
No, 2720 Ordway St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Ordway St NW have accessible units?
No, 2720 Ordway St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Ordway St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Ordway St NW has units with dishwashers.
