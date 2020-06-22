2714 Ordway St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed internet access media room pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 12/26/18 a furnished 1 bedroom apartment with free parking - Property Id: 90690



Comfortable 1 bedroom flat, fully furnished with wifi service. Gas cooking, washer dryer, dishwasher, flat screen TV, and more. All utilities included. One needs only clothes and a laptop to be at home. Only a 5 minute walk to Cleveland Park Metro and 4 stops to Metro Center and downtown. Bus L2 down Conn. Ave one block away. Very quite place that is well maintained both inside and out. Off street free parking available. Minutes to markets, CVS, 7-Eleven, numerous restaurants, carry- outs, boutiques, coffee shop, post office, art deco movie theater, fire station and new DC public library. Available for 3 to 9 months, starting in January. One month security deposit. Please call or text: 240/308-1149

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90690

Property Id 90690



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4575683)