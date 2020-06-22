All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2714 Ordway St NW

2714 Ordway Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 12/26/18 a furnished 1 bedroom apartment with free parking - Property Id: 90690

Comfortable 1 bedroom flat, fully furnished with wifi service. Gas cooking, washer dryer, dishwasher, flat screen TV, and more. All utilities included. One needs only clothes and a laptop to be at home. Only a 5 minute walk to Cleveland Park Metro and 4 stops to Metro Center and downtown. Bus L2 down Conn. Ave one block away. Very quite place that is well maintained both inside and out. Off street free parking available. Minutes to markets, CVS, 7-Eleven, numerous restaurants, carry- outs, boutiques, coffee shop, post office, art deco movie theater, fire station and new DC public library. Available for 3 to 9 months, starting in January. One month security deposit. Please call or text: 240/308-1149
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90690
Property Id 90690

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4575683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Ordway St NW have any available units?
2714 Ordway St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Ordway St NW have?
Some of 2714 Ordway St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Ordway St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Ordway St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Ordway St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Ordway St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Ordway St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Ordway St NW does offer parking.
Does 2714 Ordway St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 Ordway St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Ordway St NW have a pool?
No, 2714 Ordway St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Ordway St NW have accessible units?
No, 2714 Ordway St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Ordway St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 Ordway St NW has units with dishwashers.
