2714 Ordway St NW

Amenities
Available 12/26/18 a furnished 1 bedroom apartment with free parking - Property Id: 90690
Comfortable 1 bedroom flat, fully furnished with wifi service. Gas cooking, washer dryer, dishwasher, flat screen TV, and more. All utilities included. One needs only clothes and a laptop to be at home. Only a 5 minute walk to Cleveland Park Metro and 4 stops to Metro Center and downtown. Bus L2 down Conn. Ave one block away. Very quite place that is well maintained both inside and out. Off street free parking available. Minutes to markets, CVS, 7-Eleven, numerous restaurants, carry- outs, boutiques, coffee shop, post office, art deco movie theater, fire station and new DC public library. Available for 3 to 9 months, starting in January. One month security deposit. Please call or text: 240/308-1149
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90690
Property Id 90690
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4575683)