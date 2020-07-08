All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2702 DUMBARTON ST NW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

2702 DUMBARTON ST NW

2702 Dumbarton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2702 Dumbarton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3-level, 2 BR + Den, 1 ba Victorian townhouse in Georgetown East Village! Phenomenal location -- walk to Dupont & Foggy Bottom/GWU metro, Rose Park, shops, and cafes. The unique floor plan features ample living and entertaining space across the levels. The lower level features the kitchen, separate dining room/family room, laundry area, and enclosed rear brick patio, perfect for relaxation & entertainment. The main level features a lovely living room with beautiful fireplace and stunning curved staircase, and a bedroom/den. On the upper level are two bedrooms and full bath. Hardwood floors throughout! Entrance to the townhouse is either on main level into the living room or on the lower level through the kitchen. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW have any available units?
2702 DUMBARTON ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW have?
Some of 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
2702 DUMBARTON ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW offers parking.
Does 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW have a pool?
No, 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW have accessible units?
No, 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 DUMBARTON ST NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University