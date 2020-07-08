2702 DUMBARTON ST NW

Amenities

Charming 3-level, 2 BR + Den, 1 ba Victorian townhouse in Georgetown East Village! Phenomenal location -- walk to Dupont & Foggy Bottom/GWU metro, Rose Park, shops, and cafes. The unique floor plan features ample living and entertaining space across the levels. The lower level features the kitchen, separate dining room/family room, laundry area, and enclosed rear brick patio, perfect for relaxation & entertainment. The main level features a lovely living room with beautiful fireplace and stunning curved staircase, and a bedroom/den. On the upper level are two bedrooms and full bath. Hardwood floors throughout! Entrance to the townhouse is either on main level into the living room or on the lower level through the kitchen. Must see!