Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2701 Cortland Pl NW Unit 25

2701 Cortland Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Cortland Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
What a steal for the neighborhood!! This unit won't last long!! Situated between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park sits this lovely studio apartment! You can literally walk to both the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro, the Zoo, Adams Morgan and so much more!! PRIME LOCATION!!!

Property Highlights:
- Studio
- 1 Bathroom
- Hardwood floors
- Gas Cooking
- New AC/Heating
- New Vanity in bathroom
- Walk in closet
- Storage space included!
- ALL utilities included you just pay gas
- Laundry in basement
- Street parking
-No pets
AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

