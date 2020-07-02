2701 Cortland Pl NW Unit 25

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

What a steal for the neighborhood!! This unit won't last long!! Situated between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park sits this lovely studio apartment! You can literally walk to both the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro, the Zoo, Adams Morgan and so much more!! PRIME LOCATION!!!



Property Highlights:

- Studio

- 1 Bathroom

- Hardwood floors

- Gas Cooking

- New AC/Heating

- New Vanity in bathroom

- Walk in closet

- Storage space included!

- ALL utilities included you just pay gas

- Laundry in basement

- Street parking

-No pets

AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5667294)