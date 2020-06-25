All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
27 N St NW Unit 1
Last updated May 9 2019

27 N St NW Unit 1

27 N St NW · No Longer Available
Washington
Logan Circle - Shaw
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

27 N St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright & Spacious in Bloomingdale! Steps from Metro + Parking Included! - Head to the heart of Bloomingdale to a newly renovated home in an IDEAL location! This is an exceptional 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located in a two unit building with fresh finishes, an ideal layout, and 1000+ square feet of living space. The living room is anchored by an oversized bay window with natural light pouring in from the front and back of the unit. An open floor plan leads to a beautifully renovated kitchen - complete with a large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. One bedroom is located on the first floor with its own full bathroom, as well as the stacked washer/dryer and private outdoor space. Head upstairs to find another bedroom, complete with high ceilings and tons of closet space. A second private deck is located just off the bedroom to enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine.

This boutique two unit building is situated in a highly desirable area between the popular neighborhoods of Bloomingdale and NoMa. Enjoy a weekly farmer's market just off of Florida Ave or head to Harris Teeter for your groceries around the corner on First Street. Located just two blocks from the NoMa metro (red line), the city is indeed at your fingertips.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity + gas. Cats and small dogs (up to 30 lbs) welcome on a case-by-case basis.

(RLNE4864108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 N St NW Unit 1 have any available units?
27 N St NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 N St NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 27 N St NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 N St NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
27 N St NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 N St NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 N St NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 27 N St NW Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 27 N St NW Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 27 N St NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 N St NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 N St NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 27 N St NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 27 N St NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 27 N St NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 27 N St NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 N St NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
