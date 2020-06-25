27 N St NW Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Bright & Spacious in Bloomingdale! Steps from Metro + Parking Included! - Head to the heart of Bloomingdale to a newly renovated home in an IDEAL location! This is an exceptional 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located in a two unit building with fresh finishes, an ideal layout, and 1000+ square feet of living space. The living room is anchored by an oversized bay window with natural light pouring in from the front and back of the unit. An open floor plan leads to a beautifully renovated kitchen - complete with a large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. One bedroom is located on the first floor with its own full bathroom, as well as the stacked washer/dryer and private outdoor space. Head upstairs to find another bedroom, complete with high ceilings and tons of closet space. A second private deck is located just off the bedroom to enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine.



This boutique two unit building is situated in a highly desirable area between the popular neighborhoods of Bloomingdale and NoMa. Enjoy a weekly farmer's market just off of Florida Ave or head to Harris Teeter for your groceries around the corner on First Street. Located just two blocks from the NoMa metro (red line), the city is indeed at your fingertips.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity + gas. Cats and small dogs (up to 30 lbs) welcome on a case-by-case basis.



