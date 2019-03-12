Amenities

2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A Available 06/01/19 Wonderful 3 Bed + Loft in Woodley Park! - This fabulous house in Woodley Park features 3 bedrooms, a loft and parking space with gleaming hardwood floors and large windows throughout! Enter into the sizeable foyer which leads to a spacious and bright dining room featuring large windows and a fireplace. Continue through the living room to the gorgeous back sunroom, with built-in seating and shelving, and huge windows. The kitchen, with gas stove and plenty of cabinets and counter space, leads to a private deck, perfect for entertaining!



Head upstairs to find the spacious master suite, complete with a walk-in closet and built-in shelving, and ensuite. Continue down the hallway to find the second bedroom with great shelving and closet space, another full bathroom, and third bedroom. Climb the stairs to the third level loft which is a versatile space featuring great in-built shelving, recessed lighting, and windows! The house also has a shared laundry room with the basement apartment.



Ideally located, you are a 5-minute walk to the Woodley Park Metro, a 10-minute walk to the Smithsonian National Zoo, and a short walk to the Tregaron Conservancy Trails. Many locals favorite restaurants are within a 5-minute walk including Lebanese Taverna, and Open City. Hop onto the L1 or L2 buses to access all that DC has to offer or walk down Connecticut Avenue to a large variety of shops and restaurants. A host of schools are also close including the top-rated Oyster-Adams Bilingual School and many private schools.



One parking space is included. A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and $150 monthly flat fee for water. Sorry, no pets.



