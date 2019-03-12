All apartments in Washington
2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A

2637 Woodley Pl NW
Location

2637 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A Available 06/01/19 Wonderful 3 Bed + Loft in Woodley Park! - This fabulous house in Woodley Park features 3 bedrooms, a loft and parking space with gleaming hardwood floors and large windows throughout! Enter into the sizeable foyer which leads to a spacious and bright dining room featuring large windows and a fireplace. Continue through the living room to the gorgeous back sunroom, with built-in seating and shelving, and huge windows. The kitchen, with gas stove and plenty of cabinets and counter space, leads to a private deck, perfect for entertaining!

Head upstairs to find the spacious master suite, complete with a walk-in closet and built-in shelving, and ensuite. Continue down the hallway to find the second bedroom with great shelving and closet space, another full bathroom, and third bedroom. Climb the stairs to the third level loft which is a versatile space featuring great in-built shelving, recessed lighting, and windows! The house also has a shared laundry room with the basement apartment.

Ideally located, you are a 5-minute walk to the Woodley Park Metro, a 10-minute walk to the Smithsonian National Zoo, and a short walk to the Tregaron Conservancy Trails. Many locals favorite restaurants are within a 5-minute walk including Lebanese Taverna, and Open City. Hop onto the L1 or L2 buses to access all that DC has to offer or walk down Connecticut Avenue to a large variety of shops and restaurants. A host of schools are also close including the top-rated Oyster-Adams Bilingual School and many private schools.

One parking space is included. A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and $150 monthly flat fee for water. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4832170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A have any available units?
2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A have?
Some of 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 Woodley Pl NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
