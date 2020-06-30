2610 Tunlaw Road NW, #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access

2 bedroom well sized condominium home that offers nice size bedrooms, separate dining area many large windows throughout, a laundry room with several washer and dryers on the same floor, a large extra storage cage, free bike storage and reserved off street parking!



The building is a nice neighborly, 12-unit building and also has a grill directly outside for your use as well. The rental rate is only $1890 plus electric



The home is currently vacant so a lease start date during the next 30 days and no later would be required. Cats and 1 dog would be fine as well.



Home professionally Managed and we offer a website for easy online rent payment and maintenance requests.