2610 Tunlaw Road NW, #2
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:10 AM

2610 Tunlaw Road NW, #2

2610 Tunlaw Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Tunlaw Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
2 bedroom well sized condominium home that offers nice size bedrooms, separate dining area many large windows throughout, a laundry room with several washer and dryers on the same floor, a large extra storage cage, free bike storage and reserved off street parking!

The building is a nice neighborly, 12-unit building and also has a grill directly outside for your use as well. The rental rate is only $1890 plus electric

The home is currently vacant so a lease start date during the next 30 days and no later would be required. Cats and 1 dog would be fine as well.

Home professionally Managed and we offer a website for easy online rent payment and maintenance requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

