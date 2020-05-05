All apartments in Washington
2608 WADE ROAD SE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:11 PM

2608 WADE ROAD SE

2608 Wade Road Southeast · (303) 263-9739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2608 Wade Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss the opportunity to live in Anacostia!! This lovely, 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom top floor condo with a balcony has been completely renovated from head to toe. New stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring, ceramic tile, bathroom vanity, light fixtures, kitchen cabinets, and new water heater! This condo is within the city view condos which sits directly across from where the new Barry Farms will be developed! It is also right across from Barry Farms, recreation center, five mins from downtown Anacostia where there is Starbucks, Bus Boys and Poets and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 WADE ROAD SE have any available units?
2608 WADE ROAD SE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2608 WADE ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
2608 WADE ROAD SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 WADE ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 2608 WADE ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2608 WADE ROAD SE offer parking?
No, 2608 WADE ROAD SE does not offer parking.
Does 2608 WADE ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 WADE ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 WADE ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 2608 WADE ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 2608 WADE ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 2608 WADE ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 WADE ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 WADE ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 WADE ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 WADE ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.
