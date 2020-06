Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Open House: Sunday Aug 11th (2:00pm to 4:30pm) Beautiful Renovation! Single Family Home features: 3 bedrooms with bonus room/den, 2 Full bath, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout and much more... Large backyard with rear off street parking that fits up to 4 cars. Walking distance to Rhode Island/Monroe St Bus Stop and minutes to Brookland subway station. Easy accessibility to Maryland, Virginia, and Downtown Washington, DC.~