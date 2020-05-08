2561 36TH STREET SE

Amenities

Over 2000 sq ft! Beautifully renovated Single Family in the highly sought after & established Hill Crest neighborhood. Everything is NEW! Suburb living in the City. 4 (possible 5 bedrooms w/ 3 Full Ceramic Tiled Bathrooms) Electric Fireplace, Under Cabinet LED Lights, Private Parking, Nothing was left untouched. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the main level, Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances w/ 5 burner stove that leads to a back porch to filled with much natural light. Separate entrance Basement has an entire en law suite or you can use it for rental income. There is an oversize bonus room in the basement along with the spacious utility area. New Roof, New Floors, New Kitchen, New HOUSE. All you need in a home w/ very close proximity to Capitol Hill, green line metro, shops, restaurants and more! For directions call 240-305-3993