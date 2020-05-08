All apartments in Washington
2561 36TH STREET SE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:20 AM

2561 36TH STREET SE

2561 36th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2561 36th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Over 2000 sq ft! Beautifully renovated Single Family in the highly sought after & established Hill Crest neighborhood. Everything is NEW! Suburb living in the City. 4 (possible 5 bedrooms w/ 3 Full Ceramic Tiled Bathrooms) Electric Fireplace, Under Cabinet LED Lights, Private Parking, Nothing was left untouched. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the main level, Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances w/ 5 burner stove that leads to a back porch to filled with much natural light. Separate entrance Basement has an entire en law suite or you can use it for rental income. There is an oversize bonus room in the basement along with the spacious utility area. New Roof, New Floors, New Kitchen, New HOUSE. All you need in a home w/ very close proximity to Capitol Hill, green line metro, shops, restaurants and more! For directions call 240-305-3993

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 36TH STREET SE have any available units?
2561 36TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2561 36TH STREET SE have?
Some of 2561 36TH STREET SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2561 36TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2561 36TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 36TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2561 36TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2561 36TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 2561 36TH STREET SE offers parking.
Does 2561 36TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 36TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 36TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2561 36TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2561 36TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2561 36TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 36TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2561 36TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
