Ready for immediate move-in: Brand new, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse blocks from the Anacostia historic district, Southeast Washington D.C. 1/2 mile from the Anacostia metro and easy access to D.C.Spacious living area and kitchen on 2nd floor; city views on 2nd and third floor. Fully finished basement with full bath. Private backyard. Washer, dryer, central air. Please inquire only if you are agreeable to the advertised rate. Pets on case by case basis.