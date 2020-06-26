2514 41st Street, NW #4

Amenities

$2500 / 2br - Glover Park Charmer (2514 41 St NW #4) - Welcome to this wonderful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment featuring a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wood cabinets with pot rack. In addition, there are wood floors throughout, a living room with windows on 2 sides, crown molding, bathroom with window, 2 bedroom closets with built-ins, and a lovely screen porch for having a morning coffee. Washer/dryer in unit.



Located across from Stoddart School and a metro bus stop. Within easy walking distance of Wisconsin Avenue shops & restaurants, there is extra storage in the basement & a fenced backyard.

Each applicant must have a minimum 650 FICO Credit Score



