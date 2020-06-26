All apartments in Washington
2514 41st Street, NW #4
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

2514 41st Street, NW #4

2514 41st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Glover Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2514 41st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
$2500 / 2br - Glover Park Charmer (2514 41 St NW #4) - Welcome to this wonderful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment featuring a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wood cabinets with pot rack. In addition, there are wood floors throughout, a living room with windows on 2 sides, crown molding, bathroom with window, 2 bedroom closets with built-ins, and a lovely screen porch for having a morning coffee. Washer/dryer in unit.

Located across from Stoddart School and a metro bus stop. Within easy walking distance of Wisconsin Avenue shops & restaurants, there is extra storage in the basement & a fenced backyard.
Sorry, no pets. Contact show contact info for showing.

Each applicant must have a minimum 650 FICO Credit Score

No Pets allowed. Contact ppetty@chatel.us for showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3970041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 41st Street, NW #4 have any available units?
2514 41st Street, NW #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 41st Street, NW #4 have?
Some of 2514 41st Street, NW #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 41st Street, NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2514 41st Street, NW #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 41st Street, NW #4 pet-friendly?
No, 2514 41st Street, NW #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2514 41st Street, NW #4 offer parking?
No, 2514 41st Street, NW #4 does not offer parking.
Does 2514 41st Street, NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 41st Street, NW #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 41st Street, NW #4 have a pool?
No, 2514 41st Street, NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2514 41st Street, NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 2514 41st Street, NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 41st Street, NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 41st Street, NW #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
