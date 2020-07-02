All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2440 TUNLAW RD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2440 TUNLAW RD NW
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

2440 TUNLAW RD NW

2440 Tunlaw Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2440 Tunlaw Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remote live walk-through tour is an option. One of the largest expansions of a Glover Park row house which offers ample living space & storage. The house is beautifully renovated, including a spacious gourmet kitchen opening to the living and dining rooms. Upstairs has an extra large master bedroom addition with lots of closet space. Downstairs has two large bedrooms with full bath and a second kitchen. The rear sun room expansion opens to spacious deck. "housing choice voucher apps welcome". Available 6/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 TUNLAW RD NW have any available units?
2440 TUNLAW RD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 TUNLAW RD NW have?
Some of 2440 TUNLAW RD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 TUNLAW RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2440 TUNLAW RD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 TUNLAW RD NW pet-friendly?
No, 2440 TUNLAW RD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2440 TUNLAW RD NW offer parking?
Yes, 2440 TUNLAW RD NW offers parking.
Does 2440 TUNLAW RD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2440 TUNLAW RD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 TUNLAW RD NW have a pool?
No, 2440 TUNLAW RD NW does not have a pool.
Does 2440 TUNLAW RD NW have accessible units?
No, 2440 TUNLAW RD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 TUNLAW RD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 TUNLAW RD NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Stanton
816 E St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University