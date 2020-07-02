2440 TUNLAW RD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remote live walk-through tour is an option. One of the largest expansions of a Glover Park row house which offers ample living space & storage. The house is beautifully renovated, including a spacious gourmet kitchen opening to the living and dining rooms. Upstairs has an extra large master bedroom addition with lots of closet space. Downstairs has two large bedrooms with full bath and a second kitchen. The rear sun room expansion opens to spacious deck. "housing choice voucher apps welcome". Available 6/1