Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

All Utilities Included 1 Bedroom Unit Recently Remodeled. This unit includes Central AC, Washer and Dryer, and Dishwasher. This beautiful Unit is 15 minutes From Andrews Airforce Base, Bowling Air force Base, and The Navy Yard Base. Also This unit is Located beside a police station and a Firestation. This would be a great location to commute from!